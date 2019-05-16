NOPD: Woman dies after being shot in the face on Bourbon Street

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was shot overnight in New Orleans.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:16 a.m. in the 900 block of Bourbon Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the face, WWL-TV reports.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A man was detained for questioning, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the woman's name at a later time.