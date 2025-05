NOPD: 3 pedestrians struck by vehicle near Jazz Fest entrance

NEW ORLEANS - Three pedestrians were hit by a car near the entrance gates to Jazz Fest, WWL-TV reports.

The crash happened at Gentilly and Lapeyrouse around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the opening day for the second weekend of the festival.

The three pedestrians were taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. This is a developing story.