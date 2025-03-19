73°
Latest Weather Blog
No injuries reported in Pecan Tree Drive house fire
BATON ROUGE — St. George firefighters put out a house fire on Pecan Tree Drive earlier this week.
Firefighters arrived around 3:15 p.m. on Monday to find the Pecan Tree Drive home near Jade Avenue on fire. They put the blaze out within 15 minutes and no injuries were reported.
Fire investigators said that the fire was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Photos: Train collides with 18-wheeler hauling frozen food
-
EBRSO: Teenager allegedly stole truck from gas station, crashed it into nearby...
-
Man accused of vehicle burglaries at Livingston apartment complexes taken into custody,...
-
WATCH: Loud bangs heard during large fire in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday
-
Social Security Administration to require in-person identity checks for new and existing...