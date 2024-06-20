82°
No injuries reported after car runs into front of animal hospital

Thursday, June 20 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A vehicle ran into the front of the All Pets Hospital on Perkins Road Thursday morning, cutting off gas to the building but leaving no one injured. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the vehicle ran into the front of the building, hitting a pole which appeared to take out the front door to the lobby. 

Crews said no one, animal or human, was injured. Gas to the building was shut off due to one of the lines being compromised. 

The business said it would remain open Thursday to keep serving its patients. 

