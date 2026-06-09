No injuries after apartment fire on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters say no one was injured after a heating unit at an Airline Highway apartment complex caught fire Sunday afternoon.

According to St. George Fire Department spokesperson Eldon Ledoux, three engines, one ladder and a rescue company responded to a fire at Devonshire Apartments around 12:59 p.m. The fire was control 16 minutes later.

Ledoux said the fire was caused by a heating unit in the attic of apartment 241.

“The quick response and very aggressive action by the St. George firefighters contained the fire to the attic above the apartment of origin and prevented its spread to other units,” Ledoux said.