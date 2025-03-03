No cause known for fire that happened in Gonzales early Monday

GALVEZ - Multiple agencies responded to an early morning house fire on Norwood Road in Ascension Parish.

There was a large multi-department response around the area Monday morning including the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The OSFM said it was called to assist the Ascension Parish Fire District in the investigation. No cause for the fire has been determined, but officials said there were no injuries.