No arrests made in carjacking, chase on Nebraska Street Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - No arrests were made in a carjacking that happened late Wednesday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to a carjacking and were then involved in a chase that ended on Nebraska Street.
Two suspects fled from the vehicle after it ran off the road. Though K-9 units assisted in the search, no arrests were made.
WBRZ will continue to check with law enforcement about possible arrests.