No arrests made in carjacking, chase on Nebraska Street Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - No arrests were made in a carjacking that happened late Wednesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to a carjacking and were then involved in a chase that ended on Nebraska Street.

Two suspects fled from the vehicle after it ran off the road. Though K-9 units assisted in the search, no arrests were made.

WBRZ will continue to check with law enforcement about possible arrests.