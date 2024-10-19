82°
No. 8 LSU looks to take down Arkansas Saturday night in Fayetteville

Saturday, October 19 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

Fayetteville, AR - The 8th ranked LSU Tigers made the trip to North West Arkansas for the Battle for the Boot against the Razorbacks.

Both teams are coming off big wins. LSU defeated Ole Miss last week in overtime and Arkansas defeated previously No. 4 ranked Tennessee two weeks ago. The Hogs had an open date last week.

Over the past four years, this match up has been decided by three points or less. Last year's game in Tiger Stadium was decided by a field goal.

LSU will look for another win to remain undefeated in the SEC and better their chances for the College Football Playoff.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

