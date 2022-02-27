No. 8 LSU baseball slugs its way to a win over cross town rival Southern 9-2

The No. 8 LSU Tigers add another win to the win column with a defeat over Southern. Tre Morgan led the Tigers with four hits, three RBIs and one run. Jack Merrifield also had two hits, two RBIs and one run to add to the Tigers nine runs.

Southern jumped out to an early 2-0 thanks to a Hunter Tabb RBI triple followed by a Tremaine Spears single that scored one.

Paul Gervase is credited the win with pitching one and two-thirds innings, only allowing one hit. Gervase recorded two strikeouts and 15 of his 25 pitches were strikes.