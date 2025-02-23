Latest Weather Blog
No. 7 LSU women's basketball picks up a road win over No. 14 Kentucky, 65-58
LEXINGTON, Ky. - No. 7 LSU women's basketball was able to defeat No. 14 Kentucky, 65-58, after a third quarter effort brought them back to life.
The Tigers had one of their worst first halves of the season. They shot 32% from the floor and 25% from three in the first half, and Kentucky outrebounded LSU, the best rebounding team in the country.
LSU also turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, which led to 10 points for the Wildcats. The Tigers trailed 38-26 at halftime.
The Tigers showed up in the third quarter though. They go on a 23-6 run to get their first lead of the day over Kentucky. Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams combined for 17 of those third quarter points.
The final 10 minutes was a back and forth battle between the Tigers and Wildcats. There were 5 total lead changes in the game, but LSU's big three scorers came to life in the fourth quarter.
LSU came back from a 16-point deficit for their largest comeback of the season. Williams put up 24 points, and Johnson and Aneesah Morrow each had double-doubles. Johnson had 12 points and 11 rebounds while Morrow had 12 points and 10 boards in the victory.
The Tigers fought back in the second half on the glass as they outrebounded Kentucky 45-39 in the game.
LSU improves to 27-2 on the season and 12-2 in SEC play. With the win, they clinch a top four seed in the SEC Tournament and will get a double bye.
The Tigers are on the road again Thursday when they face Alabama in Tuscaloosa at 8 p.m.
