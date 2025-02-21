No. 6 LSU looks to stay undefeated in LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers welcome Penn State, Southern Miss and Nicholls to Tiger Park this weekend for the 2025 LSU Invitational. LSU softball is a perfect 10-0 to start the season. They are scheduled to play five games this weekend.

The Tigers will open the weekend with a doubleheader on Friday between Penn State and Southern Miss.

Beth Torina's squad secured four top-25 wins last weekend, as LSU ranks No. 2 in the SEC with a .377 batting average and No. 9 in the NCAA with a .475 on-base percentage.

Pitcher Jayden Heavener is the reigning back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week with a 3-0 record on the season. She has a 1.05 ERA in 20 innings pitched, which includes a perfect game. Two-time All-American pitcher Sydney Berzon is 4-0 with a 1.17 ERA, 25 strikeouts and two shutouts in 24 innings of work.

LSU is 6-4 against Penn State, 25-5 versus Southern Miss, and 39-1 against Nicholls in all-time matchups.

First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 3:30 P.M. against Penn State before a 6:00 P.M. first pitch against Southern Miss.

The Tigers will have another doubleheader on Saturday against Southern Miss at 4:00 P.M. and Nicholls at 6:30 P.M. before concluding the weekend on Sunday with a 1:30 P.M. first pitch against Nicholls.

All five games will stream on SEC Network+.