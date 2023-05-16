74°
No. 5 LSU Baseball beats McNeese 7-4

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team ended a two-game losing streak after beating McNeese 7-4 on Tuesday night. That was win number 40 on the year for the Tigers.

It wasn't the best game, especially defensively, for LSU. The Tigers committed four errors and gave up 12 hits. But the offense did enough to get the win. Both Cade Beloso and Hayden Travinski hit home runs on Tuesday. 

LSU will finish out the regular season on the road at Georgia starting on Thursday. 

