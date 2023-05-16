74°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 5 LSU Baseball beats McNeese 7-4
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team ended a two-game losing streak after beating McNeese 7-4 on Tuesday night. That was win number 40 on the year for the Tigers.
It wasn't the best game, especially defensively, for LSU. The Tigers committed four errors and gave up 12 hits. But the offense did enough to get the win. Both Cade Beloso and Hayden Travinski hit home runs on Tuesday.
Trending News
LSU will finish out the regular season on the road at Georgia starting on Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Candlelight vigil held for 12-year-old who was shot, killed over the weekend
-
Senior citizens make history this spring by getting their college degrees
-
Man says sinkhole repairs created water leak, city says leak was there...
-
Deputies: Remote accountant steals nearly $32,000 from her former employer
-
Mother & child woke to find burglar standing over their bed; woman...