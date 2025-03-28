Latest Weather Blog
No. 3 LSU women's basketball faces No. 2 NC State on Friday in Sweet 16
SPOKANE, Wash. - LSU women's basketball will face the NC State Wolfpack on Friday night with a ticket to the Elite Eight on the line.
The Tigers made history in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, becoming just the second team ever to record back-to-back 100-point games in the tournament's history.
LSU shot a season-high 56.2 percent from the field against FSU en route to their 101-71 victory over the Seminoles.
NC State beat up on Michigan State in the Round of 32, defeating the Spartans 83-49. The Wolfpack set a program record with 15 made 3-pointers in the matchup.
This is the second time this season the Tigers and Wolfpack will face off. LSU defeated NC State by 17 points in the championship game of the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas in November.
The Tigers and Wolfpack will tipoff at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and the game will air on ESPN.
