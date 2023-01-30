No. 3 LSU women's basketball beats Tennessee 76-68 in front of record-breaking crowd

From LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - In front of a record-breaking crowd, the No. 3 LSU women's basketball team beat Tennessee 76-68. Both teams entered the game a perfect 8-0 in SEC play.

More than 15,000 people were in attendance at the game, which breaks the record for most people in the PMAC for a women's basketball game.

“Well first of all, compliment the fans, goodness gracious,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I don’t think I saw an empty seat, now I didn’t look long, but when I walked out, I was like ‘oh these people are standing,’ It was everything that young people need to experience in college. Thank you to all of the people who made that happen," head coach Kim Mulkey said.

“I thought it was a game that was good for the SEC and women’s basketball. There are a lot of people who still have their question marks about us, and we’re good with that. We had those question marks, we still have them today. That just feeds our hunger. We just played a team that has played every good team out there this year,” said Mulkey.

Alexis Morris led all scorers with a season-high 31 points and six rebounds. Forward Angel Reese had another double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds.

The Tigers dominated the boards, and the paint, outscoring the Lady Volunteers 38-26 in paint points.

LSU improves to 21-0, and 9-0 in the SEC. They will stay at home to face Georgia in the PMAC on Thursday.