No. 3 LSU gymnastics wins Podium Challenge at River Center with final score of 198.425
BATON ROUGE - No. 3 LSU gymnastics won the Podium Challenge at the Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge Friday with a final score of 198.425.
LSU defeated No. 14 Auburn, George Washington and Texas, as those teams put up 197.050, 195.100 and 194.725 as their scores respectively.
That final score comes with a big performance from Haleigh Bryant, as she set a new career-high with her all-around score of 39.925.
LSU faces UNC at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
