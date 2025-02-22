No. 3 LSU gymnastics picks up a road victory over No. 9 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. - No. 3 LSU gymnastics picks up a road win over No. 9 Kentucky Friday night in Lexington.

It wasn't the highest scoring meet for LSU, but they were highlighted by three gymnasts scoring 9.875's on uneven bars in the first rotation. Haleigh Bryant also made her return to the all-around in the meet, and she scored a 9.85 in her first bars routine of the season.

Vault also was not the cleanest for LSU with a few hops and steps on landings. However, freshman Kailin Chio led the rotation with a 9.925.

Floor also was not very high scoring as LSU is used to. It came down to Bryant who scored a solid 9.90 in the anchor spot.

The Tigers led the entire way, and balance beam was headlined by Chio again. She scored another 9.925 on beam and Aleah Finnegan secured the victory with a 9.90.

The Tigers are now 8-2 on the season with a 5-1 record in conference play. Chio won her fourth consecutive all around title.

LSU is back in Baton Rouge next week for the Podium Challenge at the Raising Canes River Center when they take on George Washington at 6:30 p.m.