No. 3 LSU begins Top 10 weekend clash against South Carolina in Tiger Park on Friday

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball will host a Top 10 series showdown in Tiger Park this weekend against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

LSU is 30-2 on the season and 5-1 in SEC play. The Tigers are coming off an 11-4 midweek victory against the ULL Ragin' Cajuns and a series win against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens last weekend, when LSU won two out of three games.

LSU's pitching staff is currently No. 3 in Division I softball with a 1.79 ERA and 208 strikeouts on the season.

South Carolina defeated Clemson 6-0 in their midweek matchup to improve their record to 25-6 with a 2-4 mark in the SEC.

The Tigers lead the Gamecocks in the all-time series with a 53-21 record, including a 28-6 record when playing at Tiger Park. LSU has won eight of the last 10 games against South Carolina.

First pitch between LSU and South Carolina is set for 5:00 p.m. on Friday, with start times of 6:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Friday's game will air on the SEC Network.