Latest Weather Blog
No. 3 LSU begins Top 10 weekend clash against South Carolina in Tiger Park on Friday
BATON ROUGE - LSU softball will host a Top 10 series showdown in Tiger Park this weekend against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
LSU is 30-2 on the season and 5-1 in SEC play. The Tigers are coming off an 11-4 midweek victory against the ULL Ragin' Cajuns and a series win against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens last weekend, when LSU won two out of three games.
LSU's pitching staff is currently No. 3 in Division I softball with a 1.79 ERA and 208 strikeouts on the season.
South Carolina defeated Clemson 6-0 in their midweek matchup to improve their record to 25-6 with a 2-4 mark in the SEC.
The Tigers lead the Gamecocks in the all-time series with a 53-21 record, including a 28-6 record when playing at Tiger Park. LSU has won eight of the last 10 games against South Carolina.
Trending News
First pitch between LSU and South Carolina is set for 5:00 p.m. on Friday, with start times of 6:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Friday's game will air on the SEC Network.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in shooting on Pembroke Street and 70th Avenue
-
Man killed after being hit by car while walking to his mailbox...
-
St. George mayoral candidate says he's 'not a quitter'
-
Second teenager dead after 2024 double shooting on Sherwood Meadow Drive
-
2une In Previews: Jag-A-Thon to raise money for Southern University student athletes
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball practices ahead of Sweet 16
-
No. 5 LSU baseball takes down Mississippi State 8-6 in game one...
-
Four LSU gymnasts take home All-SEC honors
-
Will Campbell sets the record straight to NFL scouts at LSU Pro...
-
LSU softball uses six-run fourth inning to beat Ragin' Cajuns after trailing...