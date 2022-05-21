77°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 20 LSU softball loses first game in Tempe Regional to San Diego State 10-5
TEMPE - The LSU softball team falls to San Diego State 10-5 in the opening game of the Tempe Regional.
Sophomore Ali Newland led the Tigers with a three-for-three performance at the plate with three RBIs, while sophomore Morgan Smith hit her second home run in as many games and recorded two RBIs.
Junior Ali Kilponen (18-8) was charged the loss after striking out three batters and allowing five hits and five runs.
Trending News
The Tigers will now play the loser of Arizona State and Cal State Fullerton tomorrow.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Victim's family frustrated by three-year delay in latest sex crime accusation involving...
-
Dirt pile cleared from cemetery, headstones found after 2 On Your Side...
-
'Mass chaos': Witness describes panic after gunfire erupted at high school graduation
-
Amid flood of criticism, Louisiana State Police launches new unit to investigate...
-
Police: 3 bystanders shot, another victim trampled after gunfire erupted at Hammond...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...