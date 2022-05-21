77°
No. 20 LSU softball loses first game in Tempe Regional to San Diego State 10-5

5 hours 25 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, May 20 2022 May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 10:11 PM May 20, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

TEMPE - The LSU softball team falls to San Diego State 10-5 in the opening game of the Tempe Regional.

Sophomore Ali Newland led the Tigers with a three-for-three performance at the plate with three RBIs, while sophomore Morgan Smith hit her second home run in as many games and recorded two RBIs.

Junior Ali Kilponen (18-8) was charged the loss after striking out three batters and allowing five hits and five runs.

The Tigers will now play the loser of Arizona State and Cal State Fullerton tomorrow.

