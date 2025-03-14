No. 2 LSU gymnastics defeats Auburn 198.200-197.550 to end the regular season

AUBURN, Ala. - The No. 2 LSU Tigers gymnastics team ended their regular season with a win No. 14 Auburn on Friday night. The final score was 198.200-197.550.

LSU was highlighted by some big scores. Freshman Kailin Chio got her first career perfect 10 on vault. Haleigh Bryant scored a season high 9.975 on the uneven bars. Aleah Finnegan tied a season high on floor exercise with a 9.975.

The Tigers are now 11-2 on the season and 7-1 in the SEC.

The Auburn Tigers are 10-6 on the year with a 4-4 record in SEC matchups.

LSU has won a share of the 2025 SEC Regular Season title, which is their third in program history.

The Tigers will now prepare for the SEC Championship Meet on March 22 in Birmingham, Ala.