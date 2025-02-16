No. 2 LSU baseball sweeps Purdue Fort Wayne in the final game of opening weekend

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball is off to a good start to the season after sweeping Purdue Fort Wayne on opening weekend.

The Tigers entered Sunday's game with two previous wins with double digit runs.

The first inning wasn't so smooth for the Tigers, though. With runners on first and third, the first base runner attempted to steal second and while LSU's defense was trying to tag him out, the third base runner stole home plate and scored the first run of the game.

The Tigers caught up a few innings later. Ashton Larson sparked the fire that was the Tiger offense in the bottom of the fourth inning. Larson hit a three-run homerun to right center field for LSU to go up 3-1.

The Tigers would score 5 runs in the fourth inning alone and score again in the fifth and twice in the sixth inning for an 8-1 lead.

While the return of pitcher Chase Shores started rough, he settled in and cleaned things up. Shores threw five innings in his return and recorded seven strikeouts.

LSU's pitching staff struck out 45 batters and did not walk anyone on opening weekend, and they only allowed 2 runs.

The Tigers will only have one day off before they're back at Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday to take on the Southern Jaguars at 2 p.m.