No. 2 LSU baseball loses first SEC game against Mississippi State 10-4
STARKVILLE - No. 2 LSU began SEC play with a 10-4 loss to Mississippi State Friday evening.
LSU (16-3) led 3-2 after the third, but did not score again until the ninth, and could not match a three-run fifth inning and a four-run eighth inning from the Bulldogs.
Starting pitcher Luke Holman, who was previously 4-0 and did not allow a run so far this season, gave up 5 runs and 10 hits in 4.2 innings pitched. He registered three strikeouts.
The Tigers will continue their series at Starkville Saturday at 4 p.m.
