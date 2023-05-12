No. 2 LSU baseball beats Mississippi State 12-1 in 7 innings

BATON ROUGE - Another Friday night start, another dominating performance on the mound from Paul Skenes. The Tigers ace had 13 strikeouts in seven innings, only giving up one run.

LSU bats came to live again on Friday as well, the Tigers had four home runs in the 12-1 win. This is the 14th time that LSU has run ruled their opponent this season.

The Tigers improve to 39-10 on the year, and 17-7 in SEC Play. Game 2 will be tomorrow night at 6 p.m.