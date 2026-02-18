No. 19 LSU softball gets back in the win column against South Alabama

BATON ROUGE - No. 19 LSU softball returned to their winning ways in a 10-2 win against South Alabama in five innings. With the victory, the Tigers are still undefeated at Tiger Park so far this season.

The big play of the night came from Jalia Lassiter. In the third inning with the bases loaded, Lassiter chooped a single into left field. The ball ended up rolling under the left fielder's glove and all the way to the wall. All three LSU baserunners scored and Lassiter went all the way around the bases.

Tiger softball's next game is Friday, Feb. 20 against Michigan State at Tiger Park.