No. 15 LSU softball wins game 2 over Mississippi State 10-4

LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team wins game two over Mississippi State 10-4. LSU was down 4-2 in the fourth inning, before scoring seven runs to take the lead. Both Taylor Pleasants and Karli Petty had three hit performances.

Alea Johnson gets the win coming on in relief, she pitched 5.1 innings giving up no runs and only three hits. LSU improves to 36-11 on the year, and 9-8 in SEC play.

The Tigers will go for the sweep tomorrow at 2 p.m.