No. 10 LSU softball beats McNeese 5-2

Tuesday, April 22 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Credit: LSU Softball

BATON ROUGE - No. 10 LSU softball defeated McNeese 5-2 at home Tuesday night.

LSU trailed 2-0 through the first two innings, but gained a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third and never lost the lead.

The Tigers face No. 8 Florida on Saturday at 1 p.m.

