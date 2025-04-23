70°
No. 10 LSU softball beats McNeese 5-2
BATON ROUGE - No. 10 LSU softball defeated McNeese 5-2 at home Tuesday night.
LSU trailed 2-0 through the first two innings, but scored five runs in the bottom of the third and never lost the lead.
Jalia Lassiter and Avery Hodge each had two hits for LSU.
The Tigers face No. 8 Florida on Saturday at 1 p.m.
