70°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 1 LSU baseball wins the Round Rock Classic, beats Sam Houston 16-4 in game 3
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The LSU baseball team bounces back after their first loss of the season on Sunday. The Tiger bats were on fire, having 23 hits in the 16-4 win.
Dylan Crews on his 21st birthday had five hits, and four RBI's, while Brayden Jobert had four hits, five RBI's and two homeruns. Right Hander Garrett Edwards got the win, throwing 3.1 innings giving up one run with one strikeout.
The Tigers improve to 6-1 on the year, and will stay in Texas to face the Longhorns in Austin on Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmakers looking to make AEDs mandatory at schools and sporting events
-
Teenage girl shot to death Saturday night while driving on I-110 North;...
-
Thousands downtown Saturday for city's inaugural 225 Fest
-
Civil Air Patrol cadets help locate mock plane crash
-
2MAD: Women's Leadership Conference; Black History Month at Jefferson Terrace
Sports Video
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023