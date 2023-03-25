No. 1 LSU baseball sweeps Saturday's double header vs No. 5 Arkansas

BATON ROUGE - It was bounce-back Saturday in games 2 and 3 for the LSU baseball team as the Tigers run ruled Arkansas 12-2 in seven innings in the early game then the Tigers won game 3, 14-5.

In game 2 after giving up two runs in the first, Ty Floyd threw five straight scoreless innings to get his fourth win of the season.

It was also a much better game at the plate for LSU, as the Tigers had 16 hits, and had three homers. Both Tre Morgan and Dylan crews had three hit games and a home run.

Game 3, It was another rough start for the Tigers on the mound, as Thatcher Hurd gave up 4 runs in 2 innings... But the Tigers bats were hot again. Tommy White had 2 home runs, 7 RBI's including a grand slam in the win.

LSU improves to 21-3, and 4-2 in SEC play. The Tigers will take on Grambling on Tuesday before hosting Tennessee next weekend.