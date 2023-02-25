70°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 1 LSU baseball loses in Round Rock Classic game vs. Iowa 12-4
Trending News
ROUND ROCK, Texas - No. 1 LSU baseball is perfect no more. The Tigers got flat out dominated on Saturday in the Round Rock Classic by Iowa 12-4.
The Hawkeyes hit any pitcher LSU threw at them, starting with Riley Cooper in the first. Cooper would give up 5 runs in 3 innings, the opposite of his last start against Western Michigan.
Iowa would combine for 16 hits on the day, and have homeruns. Hawkeyes first basemen Brennen Dorighi would have 3 hits, 1 homerun and 5 RBI's.
The Tiger offense struggled with runners in scoring position, leaving 14 of them stranded. LSU would only have 4 hits, and struckout 15 times in the loss.
LSU is now 5-1 on the year, and will finish up the Round Rock Classic against Sam Houston tomorrow at 4.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Civil Air Patrol cadets help locate mock plane crash
-
2MAD: Women's Leadership Conference; Black History Month at Jefferson Terrace
-
Livingston Parish passes resolution seeking content restrictions for children at libraries
-
Still no charges in killings outside Mall of La. one year later;...
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
Sports Video
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023