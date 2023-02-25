70°
No. 1 LSU baseball loses in Round Rock Classic game vs. Iowa 12-4

5 hours 30 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, February 25 2023 Feb 25, 2023 February 25, 2023 4:07 PM February 25, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

ROUND ROCK, Texas - No. 1 LSU baseball is perfect no more. The Tigers got flat out dominated on Saturday in the Round Rock Classic by Iowa 12-4. 
The Hawkeyes hit any pitcher LSU threw at them, starting with Riley Cooper in the first. Cooper would give up 5 runs in 3 innings, the opposite of his last start against Western Michigan. 
Iowa would combine for 16 hits on the day, and have homeruns. Hawkeyes first basemen Brennen Dorighi would have 3 hits, 1 homerun and 5 RBI's.
 
The Tiger offense struggled with runners in scoring position, leaving 14 of them stranded. LSU would only have 4 hits, and struckout 15 times in the loss.
LSU is now 5-1 on the year, and will finish up the Round Rock Classic against Sam Houston tomorrow at 4. 

