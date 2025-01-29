62°
No. 1 Auburn pulls away from LSU basketball at Maravich Center
BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team didn't have enough in the tank to beat No. 1 Auburn at the Maravich Center Wednesday night.
After trailing by 12 at the half, LSU cut the Auburn lead to five in the second half, but the top-ranked team in the nation pulled away late en route to an 87-74 win.
Cam Carter led LSU with 24 points and six rebounds. Dji Bailey added 13 points. Auburn's Johni Broome was a force Wednesday night, with 26 points and 16 rebounds.
LSU is now 12-8 overall and 1-6 in SEC play. They host Texas on Saturday.
