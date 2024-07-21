NFL player Malcolm Roach hosts 'Kicks 4 Kids,' gives Baton Rouge children new shoes

BATON ROUGE - Denver Broncos defensive tackle and Baton Rouge native Malcolm Roach held his annual 'Kicks 4 Kids' giveaway Sunday, giving 75 children a new pair of sneakers for the upcoming school year.

It’s the fifth year he’s been able to host this event.

"Doing it in my hometown, and going on a fifth year, I never thought we'd be able to do five years of this," Roach said.

Each kid who signed up got a pair of sneakers in their size and color of their choice and an autograph from Roach, completely free.

"I’m trying to take the load off of the parents, so they don't have to buy new school shoes and put their money into other things that they need to," he said.

Roach attended events like this one when he was younger, now he wants to return that experience.

"If I'm able to inspire the kids, the way I was inspired when I was younger, I feel like I did something in the right direction."

Roach says he always looks forward to putting a smile on children's faces.

"It feels awesome, seeing the kids, the smile on their face when they see the shoes they want, then they get them in the exact color they want, it brings joy to my heart."

He plans to serve even more kids with more shoes in the coming years.

"It's possible, and if we keep faith alive and keep working we can make something great happen."

Roach will be heading back to Denver soon for training camp, but says he'll always come back home to serve his community.