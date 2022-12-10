NFL fines DE Cameron Jordan and the Saints for 'faking an injury' during Monday Night Football game

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan along with other members of the Saints organization have been fined by the NFL for 'faking an injury' during the Saints Monday Night game against the Buccaneers.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the league is fining the organization $350,000, Head Coach Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000, and Defensive End Cameron Jordan $50,000 for what is believed to be Jordan faking an injury in the 4th quarter of the game.

NFL fined the Saints $350,000, HC Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and DE Cameron Jordan $50,000 for what the league felt was Jordan faking an injury and taking a knee in the 4th qtr Monday night, per sources. All parties plan to appeal fines. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2022

During the game, Jordan is seen taking a knee which delayed Tom Brady and the Buccaneers from running a play. The Buccaneers would go on to rally from a 13-point deficit with just over six minutes left in the game.

All parties involved plan to appeal the fines.