NFL Commissioner, 'no call' refs may face deposition after controversial NFC title game

NEW ORLEANS - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three referees could face depositions in the wake of the controversial 'no call' that led to the Rams beating the Saints and advancing to the 2019 Super Bowl.

According to WWL-TV, Civil Court Judge Nicole Sheppard says the depositions of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and three referees should occur in New Orleans sometime in September. The judge and attorneys had a status conference Monday morning.

"The city of New Orleans and the Saints organization and the fan base, they deserve to know what happened in that NFC Championship game," Attorney Antonio Lemon said. "So we can get some level of truth, some information, so we can all heal a little better. As far as I'm concerned, we can't move on until there's been some reparation and some consequence for what happened."

Up next, the depositions will be scheduled between attorneys on both sides.

Earlier this year, Goodell held a press conference amid backlash from Saints fans requesting a replay of the title game. He says that was never a possibility.

"I think it's clear. I wrote down the rule... 'the commissioner will not apply his authority in cases of complaints by clubs concerning judgmental errors or routine errors by game officials,'" said Goodell, referencing the NFL rule book. "So that was not a consideration."