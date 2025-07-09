Newly elected Killian mayor wants to suspend police department for a year, have LPSO take over

KILLIAN — After only nine days in office, the new mayor of Killian is set to introduce a proposal at Wednesday's town hall meeting to suspend the Killian Police Department for one year and fire the department's current employees.

Mayor Caleb Atwell plans to overhaul law enforcement in Killian by suspending the police department for a year. If the proposal is granted, the department's three employees, including the police chief, would lose their jobs.

As part of the proposal, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office would take over policing duties in Killian for the year.

Mayor Atwell told WBRZ that the plan was made for budgetary reasons. He said that having LPSO take over the police department's role in the community would allow the Board of Alderman to focus on other issues like the town's water system.

The proposal will be presented Wednesday night and voted on at the next meeting. The proposal allows for the police department to be brought back after the year is up.