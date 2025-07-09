Latest Weather Blog
Newly elected Killian mayor wants to suspend police department for a year, have LPSO take over
KILLIAN — After only nine days in office, the new mayor of Killian is set to introduce a proposal at Wednesday's town hall meeting to suspend the Killian Police Department for one year and fire the department's current employees.
Mayor Caleb Atwell plans to overhaul law enforcement in Killian by suspending the police department for a year. If the proposal is granted, the department's three employees, including the police chief, would lose their jobs.
As part of the proposal, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office would take over policing duties in Killian for the year.
Mayor Atwell told WBRZ that the plan was made for budgetary reasons. He said that having LPSO take over the police department's role in the community would allow the Board of Alderman to focus on other issues like the town's water system.
Trending News
The proposal will be presented Wednesday night and voted on at the next meeting. The proposal allows for the police department to be brought back after the year is up.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: St. Gabriel police chief questions allegations surrounding slain captain
-
Former LSU star Angel Reese named NBA 2K26 cover athlete
-
Two arrested after allegedly firing assault rifles into air while driving through...
-
CEO of firm in line to build new LSU arena indicted over...
-
After unattended child dies while mom is at casino, judge sentences woman...