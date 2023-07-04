New Zachary Police Station in the works; Wednesday morning construction planned

ZACHARY - Residents living at the corner of Old Slaughter Road and Montegudo Boulevard will need to wear some earplugs to bed Tuesday night.

Construction crews will begin pouring concrete around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the site of the new Zachary Police Station. According to Sgt. Enoch Sims, the contractor says the concrete needs to be poured ahead of the daytime heat to give it time to harden properly.

"We've tried to make sure that we let everybody know in the area so that it's not a conflict and they're aware of what's going on," Sims said.

The new 21,000 square foot facility will include a state of the art training facility and a workout room, among other amenities for officers and staff.

Officials broke ground April 17. Construction is estimated to be complete by the end of 2024.