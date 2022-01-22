44°
New York teacher facing years in prison after being accused of giving 17-year-old neighbor COVID vaccine

Saturday, January 22 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

NEW YORK - A teacher in New York could be facing jail time after being accused of giving what's speculated to be the COVID-19 vaccine to her neighbor's 17-year-old son.

Laura Parker Russo could face up to four years in prison if found guilty of giving the vaccine to the teen without the consent of the parents.

Russo pleaded not guilty in court to felony charges of Unauthorized Practice of a Profession. 

Russo, a tenth grade biology teacher, allegedly gave the vaccine to the teenager inside her home on New Year's Eve. The teen wanted to vaccine against his parents wishes.

The district attorney's office made the case that Russo has no medical qualifications or licenses to give the shot.

So far, how Russo got the vaccine remains unknown, however, reports may indicate that she possibly got it from a pharmacy.

