New York Bagel holds fundraiser to help with funeral expenses for Baton Rouge police officer's son

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Both New York Bagel locations in Baton Rouge participated in a give back to fundraise for a Baton Rouge police officer's family.

Officer Gabe Walters' son, Cason, died unexpectedly last month. The proceeds from the fundraiser will fund the Walters' funeral and medical expenses.

A link to their GoFundMe can be found here.

