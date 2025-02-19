30°
New York Bagel holds fundraiser to help with funeral expenses for Baton Rouge police officer's son
BATON ROUGE - Both New York Bagel locations in Baton Rouge participated in a give back to fundraise for a Baton Rouge police officer's family.
Officer Gabe Walters' son, Cason, died unexpectedly last month. The proceeds from the fundraiser will fund the Walters' funeral and medical expenses.
A link to their GoFundMe can be found here.
