New Year's tradition: Checking out man's lawn designs

Photo: The Town Talk

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man welcomes the new year in a unique way — by cutting designs into his lawn.

Arthur Brown is known in his Alexandria neighborhood for the designs he creates in the strip of lawn in front of his house. He’s been doing this for 25 years, The Town Talk reported.

“I’ve been doing it a long time,” he told the newspaper. “I just enjoy doing this. It took me 15 hours to do, so it took me a long time this year.”

Brown plants rye grass which grows in the winter and will last until the spring and cuts his design into the grass.

This year he’s made a little railroad track in honor of his mother who always cautioned him to look both ways when coming to the railroad tracks. In a reflection of his love of sports he’s also etched in the words NBA and NFL. Walking through this year’s creations he pointed out other designs such as a snake, a maze that people can walk through and a window pane. And every year he includes the date.

Brown starts out with 15 designs and then whittles the number down to about 10. And all the inspiration comes from him — surfing the internet is not allowed.

Pointing to his head he said: “It’s all coming from the brain.”