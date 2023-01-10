66°
New Year's Eve arsonist allegedly set mother's home on fire while she was still inside
ST. JAMES PARISH - A woman was arrested for allegedly trying to burn her mother’s house down on New Year’s Eve while she was still inside.
The South Vacherie Fire Department responded to the house fire early Dec. 31 along Judge Becnel Lane. When they arrived, the fire had already been put out by the homeowner.
No one was hurt.
On Tuesday, the State Fire Marshal's office said the homeowner's daughter — 31-year-old Kierra Moody — was identified as a suspect and arrested later that same day.
Moody was booked into the St. James Parish Jail for aggravated arson.
