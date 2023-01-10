66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Year's Eve arsonist allegedly set mother's home on fire while she was still inside

3 hours 11 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, January 10 2023 Jan 10, 2023 January 10, 2023 4:32 PM January 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Tristyn Turner

ST. JAMES PARISH - A woman was arrested for allegedly trying to burn her mother’s house down on New Year’s Eve while she was still inside. 

The South Vacherie Fire Department responded to the house fire early Dec. 31 along Judge Becnel Lane. When they arrived, the fire had already been put out by the homeowner.

No one was hurt. 

On Tuesday, the State Fire Marshal's office said the homeowner's daughter — 31-year-old Kierra Moody — was identified as a suspect and arrested later that same day.

Trending News

Moody was booked into the St. James Parish Jail for aggravated arson.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days