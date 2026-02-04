New Roads officer who shot man resigns from job following improper arrest, attorney says

NEW ROADS - A New Roads Police officer who shot a man multiple times when responding to a disturbance call in September resigned Wednesday following an alleged improper arrest.

Officer John Chambliss shot John Sexton, 45, on Sept. 19. The WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained the body-worn camera footage of the shooting. Chambliss ordered Sexton to drop a metal object multiple times and deployed non-lethal tactics before pulling his handgun and shooting four times.

Sexton was arrested for aggravated assault on a peace officer after he was released from a hospital. Though it was not publicly reported, Chambliss was facing attempted murder charges. A grand jury chose not to indict either in the case.

An attorney says that Monday evening, Chambliss made an improper arrest for possession of a stolen gun. The alleged victim was taken into custody due to Chambliss running the patent number, instead of the weapon's serial number, into a database.

The victim's charges, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and proper equipment required, were declined by District Attorney Tony Clayton's office.

According to Chambliss' Peace Officer Standards and Training records, New Roads is the latest of many law enforcement agencies from which he has resigned. In 20 years, Chambliss has worked for 10 different departments.