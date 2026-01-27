34°
New Roads' Mardi Gras parade moves up starting time to 5 p.m. on Saturday due to weather

Tuesday, January 27 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ROADS - New Roads' Mardi Gras parade, the Krewe of Chemin Neuf, is moving up the start time of their parade on Saturday due to weather.

The parade is now set to begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, as a means to "allow parade goers, parade participants and parade security personnel to better manage chilly conditions forecast for this weekend."

For more information on the parade, check here.

