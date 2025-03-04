New Roads combine two parades to beat severe weather

NEW ROADS— Officials in New Roads combined both of today's planned parades to avoid the bad weather.

The Community Center Carnival Club of Pointe Coupee celebrated for 103 years. The king and queen said the Krewe is deeply rooted in their family history.

“My father, all my uncles were kings here in New Roads Mardi Gras, so it’s a pleasure for me and honor for me to participate in this as well,” said Jean Pierre King of the Krewe.

“My great-great-grandfather Jimmy Boudreaux started it, so it’s kind of in my family, so he started it so that’s how Mardi Gras started in New Roads,” said Paige Saizon, Queen of the Krewe.

New Roads Lions Club Parade rolled through the streets for the 81st time this year.

Locals said that Mardi Gras in New Roads is all about tradition. First time parade attendees like Jerome Merricks said the atmosphere of the parades makes it a one-of-a-kind experience.

"This is good, I like it, I really love it," said Merricks.

Food vendors were lined up along the parade route. Residents like Vanessa Johnson said Mardi Gras is a family affair and handed out free food to parade attendees.

“We’re out here cooking. It's free and not for sale," said Johnson.

The community says despite the bad weather, it can not dampen their cheerful spirit.