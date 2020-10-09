77°
New Roads braces for area's strongest winds later Friday
NEW ROADS – The National Guard staged emergency response crews here as the city prepared for hurricane-force wind gusts late Friday.
WBRZ reporter Bess Casserleigh reported from New Roads Friday as crews were setting up for a long evening.
Pointe Coupee Parish is forecast to experience the harshest conditions in the Greater Baton Rouge area as the storm system pushes northeast.
Update from New Roads pic.twitter.com/bTu7WUzr67— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) October 9, 2020
