New Roads appoints third police chief since January

NEW ROADS - The city of New Roads now has its third police chief since January after a split city council vote Tuesday night.

The council, which only had four members present, voted 2-2 to appoint Louis Hamilton, and Mayor Theron Smith broke the tie.

Hamilton was previously with the Point Coupee Sheriff's Office and White Castle Police Department

He takes on a roll that's had unstable leadership recently.

In February, Delaney Lee stepped down as chief amid allegations of an extra-marital relationship with another officer. A month later, Mayor Smith appointed Cedrick Epps, and five months later he resigned.

Members of the community were upset with the mayor's selection process of the previous two chiefs.

"This is 2024. We should not have mayors of cities and governmental leaders just picking someone to lead a police department without opening that job up. That's not fair," said Dr. Monica Fabre, New Roads NAACP president.

This time around, Smith says he advertised the job and got over 30 applications.

We asked the mayor for an interview with Hamilton but were told no.