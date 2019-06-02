93°
New Orleans to begin strictly enforcing juvenile curfew

2 hours 10 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 June 02, 2019 12:16 PM June 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - In an effort to curb a rise in juvenile crime, New Orleans will resume enforcing a juvenile curfew.
  
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson last week said enforcement begins Monday.
  
The city's curfew ordinance prohibits minors 16 and younger from being in a public place after 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday between June 1 and Aug. 31 and after 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The curfew is lifted at 6 a.m. daily. There are exceptions if the minor is out for employment purposes or being supervised at a school or recreational activity or with a parent or guardian.
  
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the law has been around since 1994. Ferguson says violators will be patted down and taken to Covenant House until a parent can pick them up.
