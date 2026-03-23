New Orleans teacher arrested on child porn charges additionally charged with video voyeurism

NEW ORLEANS — A French teacher and tennis coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, previously arrested on child pornography charges, has been additionally charged with video voyeurism of a child under 17.

According to the Louisiana Department of Justice, 49-year-old Benoit G. Cransac was originally arrested by Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents on the school's campus on Jan. 8 for 22 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The teacher was later re-arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with three additional counts of possessing child porn.

On Monday, Cransac was arrested once again for 17 counts of video voyeurism of a child under 17.

Earlier in January, the AG's office said it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and, through an investigation, found child sexual abuse material that had been uploaded to an online account belonging to Cransac.

Cransac remains in custody at the Orleans Justice Center.