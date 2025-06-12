Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Saints announce they will return to California for part of training camp
METAIRIE - Thursday was set as the final practice for mandatory minicamp. However, new head coach Kellen Moore decided to spend that time for team bonding.
The guys ditched the cleats and headed to Five O Fore Golf and Entertainment for the day to connect with one another.
Moore believes that training camp will give them plenty of time for the physical hard work that comes with the NFL job.
While speaking of training camp, Moore announced that the Saints will spend part of it in California.
The Saints will have training camp at UC-Irvine from Aug. 6-15 with a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 10.
However, they will start and end their 2025 training camp at their home facility in Metairie.
A start date for training camp has not been announced, but it is expected to be in late July.
