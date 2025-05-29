74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New Orleans officials to hold press conference discussing state of inmate search

Thursday, May 29 2025
Source: WWL-TV
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - Officials are expected to give an update regarding the search for two remaining missing inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish Jail earlier this month. 

The escape happened on May 16, and ten inmates escaped from the jail. As of Thursday, 16 additional people have been arrested and accused of assisting the inmates in their escape. 

The New Orleans Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are expected to hold a press conference Thursday morning at 11 a.m. to give an update on the search for the remaining two inmates: Derrick Groves and Antoine Massey. Currently, there is a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to their arrests. 

