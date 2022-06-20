97°
New Orleans mayor responds to criticism over confrontation at concert

3 hours 52 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, June 20 2022 Jun 20, 2022 June 20, 2022 11:27 AM June 20, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she was trying to break up a fight when she got into a confrontation filmed at a concert over the weekend.

The video, which prompted backlash on social media, shows Cantrell arguing with a woman in a restroom at the Fillmore NOLA on Saturday night. The woman involved in the brief shoving match with the mayor reportedly did not realize who Cantrell was at the time, reported WWL-TV.

The mayor's office released a response saying Mayor Cantrell "intervened to diffuse a potentially violent situation."

The artist performing at the concert, rapper Rob49, brought Cantrell on stage after the encounter and commended her for how she handled the situation. 

