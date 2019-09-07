76°
New Orleans adding 240 trees to neighborhood landscapes
NEW ORLEANS - The city of New Orleans is adding 240 trees to neighborhoods around the city this month - restoring greenery lost to hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005 and Isaac in 2012.
In a Friday news release, the city says New Orleans lost nearly 20 percent of its urban forests to the three storms.
In addition to this month's plantings, the city Parks and Parkways Department gave away 1,100 trees recently.
The planting is being done in cooperation with a group of nonprofit organizations.
Meanwhile, the city is developing an educational arboretum that will showcase trees that are suitable for storm water management projects and adaptable to New Orleans' climate.
